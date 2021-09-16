Trican Well Service’s (TCW) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.97.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$710.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.11.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

