Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after acquiring an additional 358,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $37,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

