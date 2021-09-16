Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stepan were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,018,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE SCL opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.