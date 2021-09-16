Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

