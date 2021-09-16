Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,209 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after acquiring an additional 719,015 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

SBH stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

