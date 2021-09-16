Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 97.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 404.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,888. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

