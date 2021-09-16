Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.49.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.