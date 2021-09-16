Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.