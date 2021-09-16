Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.20.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.