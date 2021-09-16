Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.33 million, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

