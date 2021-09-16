Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

