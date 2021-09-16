Creative Planning Makes New $34,000 Investment in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boxlight by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, President Mark Starkey purchased 20,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at $363,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Boxlight Co. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

