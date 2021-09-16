Vicente Reynal Sells 30,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:IR opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
