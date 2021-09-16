Creative Planning Decreases Stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MediWound were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. MediWound Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. Equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

