Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,828 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 122.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

