Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $183.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average of $182.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $111.39 and a twelve month high of $191.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

