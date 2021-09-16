Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 70.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $53,529,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 41.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TX. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

