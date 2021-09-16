Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98. Tuya has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

