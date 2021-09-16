Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,868,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after buying an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

