Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $3,060,327.66 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DexCom stock opened at $551.67 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $559.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.93. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in DexCom by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

