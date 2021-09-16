XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $2,366,700.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $83.56 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of XPEL by 98,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

