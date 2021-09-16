Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $1,986,666.03 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $908,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

