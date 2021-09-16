Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,829 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

CNX opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

