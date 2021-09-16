Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after buying an additional 195,166 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $901,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.