Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 756 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PPBI opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.