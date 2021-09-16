Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

