Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $30.65 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

