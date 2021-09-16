Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 107,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

