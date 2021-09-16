Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,148 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of The E.W. Scripps worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.09.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.