Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,275 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

