The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NTB opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

