United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

