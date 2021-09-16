Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Head to Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 58.91 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.11 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.34%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 131.01%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Femasys.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Femasys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

