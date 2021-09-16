Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $240,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 25.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 761.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UI opened at $311.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

