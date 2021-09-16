Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €116.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.14 ($107.23).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €72.51 ($85.31) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of €72.52 and a 200-day moving average of €74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

