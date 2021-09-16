Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 240.98 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market cap of £424.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

