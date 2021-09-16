Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MATD opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Petro Matad has a one year low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £25.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

