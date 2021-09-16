Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:MATD opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Petro Matad has a one year low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £25.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.
Petro Matad Company Profile
