Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

