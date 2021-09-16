tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.83. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The firm has a market cap of £545.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.79.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

