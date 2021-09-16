Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

