Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

