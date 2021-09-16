Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,453 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

