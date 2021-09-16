Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Home Bancorp worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

