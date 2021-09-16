Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

