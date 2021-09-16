Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

