Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Precigen were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 494.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 347,123 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234,332 shares of company stock worth $7,544,563 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

