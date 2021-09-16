FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of FVCBankcorp worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.