Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 408.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $9,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

