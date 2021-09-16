20,561 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MILE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MILE stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

