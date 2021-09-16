Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

